St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,659.50

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,659.50 ($21.68) and last traded at GBX 1,659.50 ($21.68), with a volume of 1146372 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,637 ($21.39).

Several research firms have issued reports on STJ. Barclays boosted their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,307 ($17.08) to GBX 1,355 ($17.70) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,620 ($21.17) to GBX 1,770 ($23.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC lowered St. James’s Place to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 1,375 ($17.96) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) in a report on Monday, June 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,405.86 ($18.37).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,563.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,410.48. The company has a market capitalization of £8.96 billion and a PE ratio of 43.31.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.55 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.32%.

In other St. James’s Place news, insider Craig Gentle sold 1,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,620 ($21.17), for a total transaction of £25,709.40 ($33,589.50).

St. James’s Place Company Profile (LON:STJ)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

