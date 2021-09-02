St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,405.86 ($18.37).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,307 ($17.08) to GBX 1,355 ($17.70) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of St. James’s Place to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,375 ($17.96) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of STJ stock opened at GBX 1,637 ($21.39) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83. St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of GBX 880.20 ($11.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,659.50 ($21.68). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.84 billion and a PE ratio of 43.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,563.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,410.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.55 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.32%.

In other St. James’s Place news, insider Craig Gentle sold 1,587 shares of St. James’s Place stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,620 ($21.17), for a total value of £25,709.40 ($33,589.50).

St. James’s Place Company Profile

