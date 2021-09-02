Stafi Hits Market Cap of $24.12 Million (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Stafi has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Stafi has a market cap of $24.12 million and $14.62 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stafi coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.15 or 0.00004385 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.87 or 0.00101700 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.21 or 0.00351211 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00011933 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00046062 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00016523 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Stafi

Stafi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stafi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Stafi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stafi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stafi using one of the exchanges listed above.

