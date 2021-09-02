Stakenet Market Cap Tops $21.75 Million (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Stakenet coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000366 BTC on exchanges. Stakenet has a total market capitalization of $21.75 million and $23,141.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stakenet has traded 16% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stakenet alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.87 or 0.00490555 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001994 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000638 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003257 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003163 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00008132 BTC.

Stakenet Profile

Stakenet (CRYPTO:XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 123,388,465 coins and its circulating supply is 119,849,427 coins. Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Stakenet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stakenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakenet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.