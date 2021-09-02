StakerDAO Price Tops $0.0541 on Top Exchanges (STKR)

StakerDAO (CURRENCY:STKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last week, StakerDAO has traded 24.8% higher against the dollar. StakerDAO has a market cap of $982,676.71 and $2,728.00 worth of StakerDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StakerDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0541 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00064873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.77 or 0.00131295 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.11 or 0.00156305 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,700.07 or 0.07499986 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,445.01 or 1.00224236 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.98 or 0.00824938 BTC.

StakerDAO’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,170,860 coins. StakerDAO’s official Twitter account is @stakerdao

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakerDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StakerDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StakerDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

