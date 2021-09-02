Stakinglab Reaches Market Capitalization of $800.16 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Stakinglab has a total market cap of $800.16 and approximately $87.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded 29.8% lower against the dollar. One Stakinglab coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00019294 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001265 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000131 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000110 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000719 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

Stakinglab (LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

