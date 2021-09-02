Standard Protocol Trading Down 22% This Week (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Standard Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.04 million and approximately $206,746.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 22% lower against the US dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000925 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00064391 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.25 or 0.00132236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.11 or 0.00156659 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,676.25 or 0.07566522 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,576.89 or 0.99981783 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $414.64 or 0.00853414 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

