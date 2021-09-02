Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Price Up 6.4% This Week

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market capitalization of $79.60 million and approximately $11.77 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0652 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00061711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002944 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00014175 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.92 or 0.00122955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $401.04 or 0.00809363 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00047678 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Profile

STPT is a coin. Its launch date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,220,976,555 coins. The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Trading

