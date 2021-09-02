Stantec (TSE:STN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $62.32

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$62.32 and last traded at C$62.04, with a volume of 40633 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$61.38.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STN shares. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Stantec from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Stantec from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares lowered Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$64.17.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$57.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$55.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.30%.

In other Stantec news, Director Robert Gomes sold 5,900 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.00, for a total value of C$359,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at C$9,500,872. Also, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.62, for a total value of C$89,425.95. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,400 shares of company stock worth $560,274.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

