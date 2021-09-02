Star Peak Corp II (NYSE:STPC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Star Peak Corp II (NYSE:STPC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 49,156 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 280,257 shares.The stock last traded at $9.96 and had previously closed at $9.93.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Peak Corp II in the 2nd quarter worth $7,920,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Star Peak Corp II in the 2nd quarter worth $5,940,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Star Peak Corp II in the 2nd quarter worth $4,950,000. Incline Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Peak Corp II in the 1st quarter worth $3,598,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Peak Corp II in the 1st quarter worth $2,679,000.

STAR Peak Corp II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Evanston, Illinois.

