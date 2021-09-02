Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,202 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 2.2% of Miramar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after buying an additional 6,350,284 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,319,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,394,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $348,665,000 after buying an additional 863,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.15.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,794,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,895,733. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.49 and a 200-day moving average of $113.11. The stock has a market cap of $138.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $81.75 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

