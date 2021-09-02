Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,165 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $9,365,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 12.1% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 7.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $4,283,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.37. 3,794,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,895,733. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.08. The firm has a market cap of $138.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $81.75 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

