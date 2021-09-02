Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $127.00 price target on the coffee company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $117.45 on Thursday. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $81.75 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $138.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.08.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

