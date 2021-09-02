STARSHIP (STARSHIP) Hits Market Cap of $1.90 Million

STARSHIP (CURRENCY:STARSHIP) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar. One STARSHIP coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges. STARSHIP has a market cap of $1.90 million and $63,128.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00065087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.27 or 0.00133194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.32 or 0.00157427 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,762.83 or 0.07563274 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,718.43 or 0.99933959 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.14 or 0.00810301 BTC.

About STARSHIP

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC . The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling STARSHIP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STARSHIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STARSHIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

