StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $164.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to post $164.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for StarTek’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $167.57 million and the lowest is $162.25 million. StarTek posted sales of $162.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StarTek will report full year sales of $682.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $668.87 million to $695.18 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $713.38 million, with estimates ranging from $697.00 million to $729.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 1.81%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SRT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of StarTek by 6.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 55,804 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of StarTek by 41.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of StarTek by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 800,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StarTek in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,166,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of StarTek by 11.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRT stock opened at $6.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.22 million, a P/E ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. StarTek has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $9.80.

About StarTek

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

