Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,656 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of Steel Dynamics worth $6,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 224.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. 72.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.18.

STLD stock opened at $67.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.45. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.31 and a 12-month high of $74.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.44.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business’s revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Steel Dynamics news, CFO Theresa E. Wagler sold 38,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $2,690,020.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 200,106 shares of company stock worth $14,196,563. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

