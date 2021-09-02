Stelco’s (STLC) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

Stelco (TSE:STLC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on STLC. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Stelco to C$63.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$45.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Stelco to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Stelco from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$52.50 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stelco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.22.

Get Stelco alerts:

STLC traded up C$0.01 on Thursday, reaching C$49.46. 36,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,481. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$40.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.05. The company has a market cap of C$3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72. Stelco has a twelve month low of C$9.16 and a twelve month high of C$50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.