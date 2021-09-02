Stellar Price Up 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000727 BTC on popular exchanges. Stellar has a market cap of $8.53 billion and $824.54 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00064691 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00064898 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.75 or 0.00134339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.11 or 0.00157222 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00085912 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00010721 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,784.93 or 0.07617950 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Stellar Profile

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,844 coins and its circulating supply is 23,627,059,142 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

