Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of STL opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.84. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $27.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.68.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,570,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 350.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,704,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,266,000 after buying an additional 1,326,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,023,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,871,000 after buying an additional 986,117 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 19.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,327,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,594,000 after buying an additional 546,350 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

