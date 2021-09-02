stETH Trading 27.7% Higher Over Last Week (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One stETH coin can now be bought for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00064930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.14 or 0.00133145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.27 or 0.00157572 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,721.97 or 0.07492735 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003245 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,558.88 or 0.99767389 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.21 or 0.00797618 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official website for stETH is lido.fi . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

