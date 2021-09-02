Stifel Nicolaus Raises K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Price Target to C$14.00

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:KNTNF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.86. 119,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,413. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.23. K92 Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits. It also focuses in the production of gold, copper, and silver from the Kora and Kora North deposits of the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea. The company was founded by Bryan Slusarchuk Jr.

