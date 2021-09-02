Stifel Nicolaus Raises K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Price Target to C$14.00

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:KNTNF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.86. 119,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,413. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.23. K92 Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60.
K92 Mining Company Profile
