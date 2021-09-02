Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A)’s share price was down 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$7.41 and last traded at C$7.45. Approximately 46,825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 60,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.59.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RAY.A shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Stingray Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stingray Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Stingray Group in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$532.70 million and a P/E ratio of 13.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

