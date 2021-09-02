STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €37.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) received a €37.00 ($43.53) target price from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.43% from the stock’s previous close.

STM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €37.90 ($44.59) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €38.79 ($45.64).

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STM stock opened at €37.92 ($44.61) on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a fifty-two week high of €21.45 ($25.24). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €33.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is €32.20.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.