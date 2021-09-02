Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Church & Dwight Put Options (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,188 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,195% compared to the average volume of 169 put options.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $3,481,373.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,955.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.78.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.12. 6,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,204. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.