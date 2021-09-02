StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Sees Large Volume Increase

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 55,374 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,425,304 shares.The stock last traded at $46.35 and had previously closed at $47.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. New Street Research started coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.10.

The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.09.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 637,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 20,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 226.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 339,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,777,000 after purchasing an additional 235,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. 57.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

