Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the July 29th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,039,913 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $279,399,000 after purchasing an additional 263,245 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in Strategic Education by 87.6% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 426,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,160,000 after acquiring an additional 198,998 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 488.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 231,099 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,577,000 after acquiring an additional 191,855 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 694,279.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 549.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,476 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after purchasing an additional 159,448 shares during the period. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRA has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Shares of STRA stock opened at $77.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.37 and a 200-day moving average of $80.33. Strategic Education has a 12-month low of $69.25 and a 12-month high of $104.28.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

