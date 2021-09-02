Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Cuts Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,399,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,095,000 after purchasing an additional 66,731 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 93,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,740,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,424. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.13. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.