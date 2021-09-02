Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Sells 5,998 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,998 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 10.0% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $13,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 169,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 844,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,862,000 after purchasing an additional 431,165 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 168,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 316,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,182,000 after purchasing an additional 56,708 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.95. 739,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,624. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.01 and its 200 day moving average is $36.65. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.