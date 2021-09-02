Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Sells 7,224 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,224 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 5.2% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $7,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,571,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,516. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.10.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

