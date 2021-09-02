Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Sells 9,972 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,972 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 12.3% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $17,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,185,000. Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 27,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.98. The company had a trading volume of 382,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,352. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.58. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

