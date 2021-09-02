Streamr Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $114.71 million and approximately $15.74 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00060365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00014130 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.92 or 0.00136906 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.56 or 0.00815450 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00047685 BTC.

About Streamr

DATA is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

