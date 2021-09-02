Strong (STRONG) Hits Market Cap of $83.24 Million

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Strong has a market cap of $83.24 million and approximately $12.54 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for $601.99 or 0.01215846 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Strong has traded up 47.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00067318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.50 or 0.00132290 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.01 or 0.00155531 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,750.99 or 0.07575914 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,485.60 or 0.99946583 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $418.61 or 0.00845463 BTC.

About Strong

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

