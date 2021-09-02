Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Position Trimmed by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 479,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 622,518 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.45% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

INN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $256,445.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 503,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INN stock opened at $9.47 on Thursday. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 52.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

