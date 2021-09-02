Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.45.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMMCF shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$18.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMMCF opened at $17.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.28. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a twelve month low of $8.94 and a twelve month high of $17.31.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

