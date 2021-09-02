Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.13.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

SUMO opened at $21.19 on Thursday. Sumo Logic has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average of $21.29.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.89 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $482,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 2,980 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $56,918.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 347,630 shares of company stock worth $7,348,431. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

