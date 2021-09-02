Sumo Logic (SUMO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.89 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. On average, analysts expect Sumo Logic to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a PE ratio of -14.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.29. Sumo Logic has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $46.37.

In related news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $39,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $482,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 347,630 shares of company stock valued at $7,348,431 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SUMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

