Sumokoin (SUMO) Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last Week

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Sumokoin has a market cap of $2.89 million and $69,539.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sumokoin has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sumokoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0782 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin (SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 43,617,996 coins and its circulating supply is 36,917,996 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

