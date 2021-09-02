SunContract Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $308,058.00 (SNC)

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One SunContract coin can currently be bought for about $0.0354 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SunContract has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. SunContract has a total market capitalization of $4.35 million and approximately $308,058.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SunContract Profile

SunContract (SNC) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SunContract is suncontract.org . The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

SunContract Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SunContract should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SunContract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

