Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.42.

SU has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 117,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 19.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 34,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 6.1% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 14,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SU opened at $18.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.70. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $25.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.64%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration & Production; and Refining & Marketing.

