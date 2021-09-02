Superdry (LON:SDRY) Trading Down 4.7%

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY)’s stock price dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 330.50 ($4.32) and last traded at GBX 338 ($4.42). Approximately 286,824 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 487,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 354.50 ($4.63).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of Superdry in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Superdry from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Superdry alerts:

The company has a market cap of £277.31 million and a PE ratio of -1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 387.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 342.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.09.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.