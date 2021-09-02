Supreme (LON:SUP) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Supreme Plc (LON:SUP) rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 205 ($2.68) and last traded at GBX 202.50 ($2.65). Approximately 212,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 258,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 200 ($2.61).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Supreme from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 202.86. The company has a market capitalization of £236.17 million and a P/E ratio of 23.28.

Supreme PLC supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five divisions: Batteries, Lighting, Vaping, Sports & Nutrition, and Consumer Household Goods. It manufactures vaping products under the 88Vape brand. The company supplies its products to discount retailers, wholesalers, independent retailers, and supermarkets.

