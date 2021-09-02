SureRemit (RMT) Trading 27.6% Higher Over Last Week

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. SureRemit has a market cap of $2.61 million and $5,552.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SureRemit has traded 27.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SureRemit coin can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00065159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.14 or 0.00133595 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.61 or 0.00156761 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,734.50 or 0.07542894 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,350.10 or 0.99676743 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $400.09 or 0.00808096 BTC.

SureRemit Coin Profile

SureRemit’s genesis date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

Buying and Selling SureRemit

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

