Suretly Price Tops $0.28 on Exchanges (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Suretly has a market capitalization of $64,848.41 and approximately $25.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Suretly coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000558 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Suretly has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00060616 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00014122 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.54 or 0.00132732 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.81 or 0.00813779 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00047568 BTC.

Suretly Coin Profile

SUR is a coin. It was first traded on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Suretly Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

