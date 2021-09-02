sUSD Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. sUSD has a market capitalization of $294.48 million and $29.71 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, sUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One sUSD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get sUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00060569 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00014181 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.16 or 0.00137480 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.20 or 0.00817324 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00047691 BTC.

sUSD Coin Profile

sUSD (SUSD) is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 294,361,939 coins. The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.