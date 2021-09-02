Swarm Market Cap Reaches $2.37 Million (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and $131,695.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Swarm has traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swarm coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Swarm alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00060338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00014115 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.51 or 0.00132724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $401.52 or 0.00813498 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00047564 BTC.

About Swarm

Swarm (SWM) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Swarm

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.