Swiss National Bank Acquires 133,000 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,440,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.43% of Nutrien worth $148,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 244,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,514,000 after purchasing an additional 129,787 shares during the period. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 158,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 63,782 shares during the period. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTR stock opened at $60.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.77. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $36.59 and a 12-month high of $65.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 102.22%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

