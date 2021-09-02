Swiss National Bank Acquires 153,525 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,654,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,525 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of Marathon Petroleum worth $160,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 16.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 29.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 157,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $946,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $57.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.16. The firm has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.16.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.44%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.