Swiss National Bank Acquires 182,341 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,291,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,341 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.43% of Sempra Energy worth $171,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRE. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

SRE stock opened at $133.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.75. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $112.33 and a twelve month high of $144.93. The firm has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

