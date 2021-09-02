Swiss National Bank Acquires 35,760 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of ResMed worth $146,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 68.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 52.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth $51,000. 65.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of RMD stock opened at $288.07 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $290.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $265.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.12, for a total value of $367,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,900 shares in the company, valued at $30,865,288. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $532,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,156,025.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,623 shares of company stock worth $12,427,092 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on RMD. CLSA raised ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.67.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.