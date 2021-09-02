Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,276,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,765 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $137,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 359.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,365,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,862,000 after buying an additional 1,068,493 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 83.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,281,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,071,000 after buying an additional 1,040,387 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 19.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,394,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,505,000 after buying an additional 560,482 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,033,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,910,000 after buying an additional 549,774 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 181.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 717,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,871,000 after buying an additional 462,474 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $59.66 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $44.58 and a 1-year high of $69.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.23%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

